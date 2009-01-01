|
|
-
Sxr800 impeller choice?
I'm sure this has been posted before and answered many times so I'm sorry for this. I'm just getting back into riding again after a 5-6 year gap. I mostly ride my local river looking for boat wakes to jump and have a few upgrades to my 800 like light weight charging flywheel, factory pipe, stub cone, bored nozzle, v force 3 reeds, maybe some more bolt ons. So my question is what impeller choice and pitch should I be looking for. I would like something down low for snap...I'm a bigger guy (240lbs) I don't really care about top speed. I ride with guys on 550's lol
Kyle
-
Top Dog
Re: Sxr800 impeller choice?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- lucaslandscape
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules