Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr800 impeller choice? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location highland,ny Age 47 Posts 74 Sxr800 impeller choice? I'm sure this has been posted before and answered many times so I'm sorry for this. I'm just getting back into riding again after a 5-6 year gap. I mostly ride my local river looking for boat wakes to jump and have a few upgrades to my 800 like light weight charging flywheel, factory pipe, stub cone, bored nozzle, v force 3 reeds, maybe some more bolt ons. So my question is what impeller choice and pitch should I be looking for. I would like something down low for snap...I'm a bigger guy (240lbs) I don't really care about top speed. I ride with guys on 550's lol

Kyle #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,769 Re: Sxr800 impeller choice? 10/18 skat

