  1. Today, 01:26 PM #1
    lucaslandscape
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    highland,ny
    Age
    47
    Posts
    74

    Sxr800 impeller choice?

    I'm sure this has been posted before and answered many times so I'm sorry for this. I'm just getting back into riding again after a 5-6 year gap. I mostly ride my local river looking for boat wakes to jump and have a few upgrades to my 800 like light weight charging flywheel, factory pipe, stub cone, bored nozzle, v force 3 reeds, maybe some more bolt ons. So my question is what impeller choice and pitch should I be looking for. I would like something down low for snap...I'm a bigger guy (240lbs) I don't really care about top speed. I ride with guys on 550's lol
    Kyle
  2. Today, 02:51 PM #2
    aggrovated
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,769

    Re: Sxr800 impeller choice?

    10/18 skat
