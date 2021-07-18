So last Sunday at the lake taking the Yamasaki out for its first splash. Ski ran like a raped ape! Mind you we were only taking it for a 4-5 minute ride. Back to shore, adjust carb, bilge the 4 inches of water out of the hull, repeat .
Get the boat back in the shop and was re aligning the couples from a low speed vibration and noticed this!!:
So like a dumb a$$ I didnt check the hood. When i stored the ski a decade ago i filled the tubes with dryer sheets then rags and taped the ends with gorilla tape. Hood was always put tubes down so we never checked under the hood. We couldnt figure where all the water was coming in the hull. Running with the hood off in the water didnt see any intrusion. And we werent subbing or doing fire hydrants! Its always been a very dry hull. Im thinking the motor was making a vacuum and pulling water through the driveline. (RHAAS 550sx conversion bearing to run the 750 pump and X2 driveshaft) what do you guys think? (Besides Im a dumba$$ for not checking the intakes!)
