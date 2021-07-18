So last Sunday at the lake taking the Yamasaki out for its first splash. Ski ran like a raped ape! Mind you we were only taking it for a 4-5 minute ride. Back to shore, adjust carb, bilge the 4 inches of water out of the hull, repeat.

Get the boat back in the shop and was re aligning the couples from a low speed vibration and noticed this!!:



So like a dumb a$$ I didnt check the hood. When i stored the ski a decade ago i filled the tubes with dryer sheets then rags and taped the ends with gorilla tape. Hood was always put tubes down so we never checked under the hood. We couldnt figure where all the water was coming in the hull. Running with the hood off in the water didnt see any intrusion. And we werent subbing or doing fire hydrants! Its always been a very dry hull. Im thinking the motor was making a vacuum and pulling water through the driveline. (RHAAS 550sx conversion bearing to run the 750 pump and X2 driveshaft)what do you guys think? (Besides Im a dumba$$ for not checking the intakes!)


