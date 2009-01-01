Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 VXR Pro OverHeating? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location South Carolina Posts 4 1993 VXR Pro OverHeating? Hey everyone, I have a 1993 VXR pro with the 701 61x engine that I have run into an issue with. Every time I ride it it cranks up and runs great for about 20-30 minutes. But then I run into a problem where it begins to lose power and not rev up nearly as high as it should. I suspect it is overheating however I ran through the cooling pipes to make sure water was flowing with good pressure and sure enough it is. I also went ahead and unplugged the temperature sensor in case that was causing limp mode prematurely. So at this point I do not know what else to look at to fix this issue, any help or advice would be great. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

