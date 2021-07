Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Impeller for a 701 jetmate? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,193 Blog Entries 1 Impeller for a 701 jetmate? Anyone tow a tube with a couple kids behind a jet mate with a 701 in it? What impeller have you had good luck with?



