Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 97 Zxi tach has quit #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 61 Posts 93 97 Zxi tach has quit Until today my tach worked *almost* all the time. On occasion the needle didn't move on startup but usually turning it off - on & restarting would "fix" the issue.

Today this no longer works.

The auto-trim still works as it should. This is important--the ignition signal goes to both the tach AND the trim controller.

I can't seem to find the wires (red, black, gray) & connector for the tach. Can someone who knows their way around the Kaw electrical system tell me where it's hidden?

So your ski still runs?





Runs fine.

