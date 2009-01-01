|
97 Zxi tach has quit
Until today my tach worked *almost* all the time. On occasion the needle didn't move on startup but usually turning it off - on & restarting would "fix" the issue.
Today this no longer works.
The auto-trim still works as it should. This is important--the ignition signal goes to both the tach AND the trim controller.
I can't seem to find the wires (red, black, gray) & connector for the tach. Can someone who knows their way around the Kaw electrical system tell me where it's hidden?
TIA
Re: 97 Zxi tach has quit
So your ski still runs?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
