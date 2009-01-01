 97 Zxi tach has quit
  Yesterday, 08:17 PM #1
    guy48065
    guy48065 is offline
    PWCToday Regular guy48065's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    61
    Posts
    93

    97 Zxi tach has quit

    Until today my tach worked *almost* all the time. On occasion the needle didn't move on startup but usually turning it off - on & restarting would "fix" the issue.
    Today this no longer works.
    The auto-trim still works as it should. This is important--the ignition signal goes to both the tach AND the trim controller.
    I can't seem to find the wires (red, black, gray) & connector for the tach. Can someone who knows their way around the Kaw electrical system tell me where it's hidden?
    TIA
    96 & 97 1100Zxi
  Yesterday, 08:22 PM #2
    750sxBrent
    750sxBrent is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 750sxBrent's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Waterford, Ct
    Age
    20
    Posts
    18

    Re: 97 Zxi tach has quit

    So your ski still runs?


  Yesterday, 10:38 PM #3
    guy48065
    guy48065 is offline
    PWCToday Regular guy48065's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    61
    Posts
    93

    Re: 97 Zxi tach has quit

    Runs fine.
    96 & 97 1100Zxi
