Few items for sale, off a freshwater '99 GP800. Pictures of everything are below.
If interested shoot me a text/call. 315-five two one-2468 thanks!
MFD Dash display - working fine when removed, don't remember the hours on it, nice shape! - $40 + Shipping
Mid Shaft - spins fine, nice and tight. - $40 + Shipping
Crankcase - needs a bath, but in gorgeous shape, will clean up to near new. - $60 + Shipping
Complete Exhaust - (not pictured) See above. Great shape and great paint. - $40 + Shipping
Power Valve Actuator - Clean unit, was working when pulled. - $40 + Shipping
Cylinder Head - Clean with no dome pitting. $20 + Shipping
Start/Stop Switch - Clean, marking are near perfect. - $50 + Shipping
Carb Set - missing come paint but no corrosion anywhere. Throttle butterflys are bent back perhaps from backfire? Im going to pull them and attempt to straighten them out. $60 + Shipping
Storage compartment door - Works fine no issues - $20 + Shipping
Other Yamaha Parts:
couple of midshafts
65U Midshaft (65U-727A-01) - I believe this is out of a '99 1200, Spins great, no issues. - $30 + Shipping
62T Midshaft (62T-JD-7) - I believe this is out of a '94 Raider, Spins great, no issues. - $30 + Shipping
