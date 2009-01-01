Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP800 Parts FS #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 39 Posts 289 GP800 Parts FS Few items for sale, off a freshwater '99 GP800. Pictures of everything are below.



If interested shoot me a text/call. 315-five two one-2468 thanks!



MFD Dash display - working fine when removed, don't remember the hours on it, nice shape! - $40 + Shipping



Mid Shaft - spins fine, nice and tight. - $40 + Shipping



Crankcase - needs a bath, but in gorgeous shape, will clean up to near new. - $60 + Shipping



Complete Exhaust - (not pictured) See above. Great shape and great paint. - $40 + Shipping



Power Valve Actuator - Clean unit, was working when pulled. - $40 + Shipping



Cylinder Head - Clean with no dome pitting. $20 + Shipping



Start/Stop Switch - Clean, marking are near perfect. - $50 + Shipping



Carb Set - missing come paint but no corrosion anywhere. Throttle butterflys are bent back perhaps from backfire? Im going to pull them and attempt to straighten them out. $60 + Shipping



Storage compartment door - Works fine no issues - $20 + Shipping

__________________________________________________ _____________________



Other Yamaha Parts:



couple of midshafts



65U Midshaft (65U-727A-01) - I believe this is out of a '99 1200, Spins great, no issues. - $30 + Shipping

62T Midshaft (62T-JD-7) - I believe this is out of a '94 Raider, Spins great, no issues. - $30 + Shipping



IMG_1615.JPG IMG_1616.JPG IMG_1617.JPG IMG_1618.JPG IMG_1619.JPG IMG_1620.JPG IMG_1621.JPG IMG_1622.JPGIMG_1625.JPG IMG_1626.JPG IMG_1628.JPG '98 SuperJet

