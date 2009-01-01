|
Misc Superjet Parts
Prices are shipped to lower 48
Located in Colorado Springs, CO
- 61x flywheel/stator - $120
- RN tank w/internal fill - $150
- RN chinpad - Fiberglass, padded, needs turf - $65
- RN Waterbox w/dual exhaust T and thru hull fitting - $135
- 61x Westcoast Head - $120
- Waterdawg Pole/Lowered matching billet mount - Approx 36" pivot to steering - Never used - $650
- Pro-Tec Trim - Nozzle was cut to run flipped (see pic), includes hardware, cable & lever - $265
- Superjet Riva Groovy ride plate - will work for RN or SN - $120
- Superjet Pro-Tec intake grate - $65
- RRP Footholds - Never used - $150
Pictures available at link below or can PM upon request.
https://www.x-h2o.com/threads/misc-s...-parts.203143/
