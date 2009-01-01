Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc Superjet Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Colorado Springs Age 39 Posts 119 Misc Superjet Parts Prices are shipped to lower 48

Located in Colorado Springs, CO



- 61x flywheel/stator - $120

- RN tank w/internal fill - $150

- RN chinpad - Fiberglass, padded, needs turf - $65

- RN Waterbox w/dual exhaust T and thru hull fitting - $135

- 61x Westcoast Head - $120

- Waterdawg Pole/Lowered matching billet mount - Approx 36" pivot to steering - Never used - $650

- Pro-Tec Trim - Nozzle was cut to run flipped (see pic), includes hardware, cable & lever - $265

- Superjet Riva Groovy ride plate - will work for RN or SN - $120

- Superjet Pro-Tec intake grate - $65

- RRP Footholds - Never used - $150



Pictures available at link below or can PM upon request.



