Superjet Project Hull -RN Superjet WF topdeck

-Titled 95 SN Superjet bottom (FL title)



Includes:

-All insert hardware

-Tom21 footholds

-Tom21 sponsons

-exhaust tube

-lowered nose piece

-lowered WF hood

-1 gallon of epoxy resin/hardener

-some misc fiberglass and a large roll of carbon fiber



Located in Colorado Springs, CO - Pickup Only

Asking $1500



