Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 1100 Conversion Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Colorado Springs Age 39 Posts 119 SXR 1100 Conversion Parts Milled manifold to clear stock Kawasaki triple in SXR hull.



Includes:

- Spacers to re-use stock manifold bolts

- thru hull spacer

- second manifold cooling fitting welded in



Located in Colorado Springs, CO

Asking $165 shipped to lower 48



IMG_2521.JPGIMG_2522.JPGIMG_2523.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules