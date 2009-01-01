Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Misc Sx/SXi parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Colorado Springs Age 39 Posts 119 Misc Sx/SXi parts Sxi tank - $75

Sxi steer nozzle w/wedge ring - $65

750 Motor mounts (2) - $30

Sxi Start/Stop (painted black - as is) - $45



Located in Colorado Springs, CO

Prices include shipping to lower 48



IMG_2548.JPGIMG_2549.JPG #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Colorado Springs Age 39 Posts 119 Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts 750 Nujet 5.0 Impeller - $85

750 Small pin BCW Single SBN intake manifold - $85



IMG_2547.JPG

IMG_2546.JPG

IMG_2545.JPG

IMG_2519.JPG

