 Misc Sx/SXi parts
  Today, 11:12 AM #1
    SterlingSilva
    Misc Sx/SXi parts

    Sxi tank - $75
    Sxi steer nozzle w/wedge ring - $65
    750 Motor mounts (2) - $30
    Sxi Start/Stop (painted black - as is) - $45

    Located in Colorado Springs, CO
    Prices include shipping to lower 48

    IMG_2548.JPGIMG_2549.JPG
  Today, 11:47 AM #2
    SterlingSilva
    Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts

    750 Nujet 5.0 Impeller - $85
    750 Small pin BCW Single SBN intake manifold - $85

    IMG_2547.JPG
    IMG_2546.JPG
    IMG_2545.JPG
    IMG_2519.JPG
    IMG_2520.JPG
  Today, 12:20 PM #3
    SterlingSilva
    Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts

    BCW Intake manifold is SOLD
  Today, 12:43 PM #4
    SUPERGOLDY
    Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts

    Got a waterbox by any chance?
  Today, 12:44 PM #5
    SterlingSilva
    Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts

    Quote Originally Posted by SUPERGOLDY View Post
    Got a waterbox by any chance?
    Unfortunately no, sorry
