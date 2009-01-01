|
PWCToday Regular
Misc Sx/SXi parts
Sxi tank - $75
Sxi steer nozzle w/wedge ring - $65
750 Motor mounts (2) - $30
Sxi Start/Stop (painted black - as is) - $45
Located in Colorado Springs, CO
Prices include shipping to lower 48
IMG_2548.JPGIMG_2549.JPG
PWCToday Regular
Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts
750 Nujet 5.0 Impeller - $85
750 Small pin BCW Single SBN intake manifold - $85
IMG_2547.JPG
IMG_2546.JPG
IMG_2545.JPG
IMG_2519.JPG
IMG_2520.JPG
PWCToday Regular
Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts
BCW Intake manifold is SOLD
Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts
Got a waterbox by any chance?
PWCToday Regular
Re: Misc Sx/SXi parts
Unfortunately no, sorry
Originally Posted by SUPERGOLDY
Got a waterbox by any chance?
