I'm changing the curve to match the sxi21 curve but the zeel only allows for 12 input points. The first bunch of the sxi21 curve are all 30 so that only took up one point. But by the final upper rpm points I run out of input points right around the 6700rpm area. The zeel also only accepts rpm in hundreds and not 50's like the t3. Any advice on getting as close to the sxi21 curve as I can without being too advanced at the upper RPM's would be greatly appreciated.

