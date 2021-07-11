Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 parts bundle in nj #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location NJ Posts 47 Kawasaki 650 parts bundle in nj Cleaning out my basement and no longer have any jet skis that take kawasaki 650 parts



All in the pictures are included in 1 package deal. Both motors are locked. 1 keihlin intake manifold and 1 mikuni manifold.



Electronics I would test them or have jss wire the box... its been many years since I ran 650s.



Photo of single manifold is the mikuni manifold with a 44 to test fit (carb is bad and not included)



200 for all and if I find more parts than that's included also.



Located in howell nj (east of 6 flags)



Call or text is best 7328298332



20210711_112049.jpg20210711_112115.jpg20210711_112128.jpg20210711_112150.jpg20210713_161022.jpg20210713_161059.jpg20210713_161148.jpg

