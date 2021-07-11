Cleaning out my basement and no longer have any jet skis that take kawasaki 650 parts
All in the pictures are included in 1 package deal. Both motors are locked. 1 keihlin intake manifold and 1 mikuni manifold.
Electronics I would test them or have jss wire the box... its been many years since I ran 650s.
Photo of single manifold is the mikuni manifold with a 44 to test fit (carb is bad and not included)
200 for all and if I find more parts than that's included also.
Located in howell nj (east of 6 flags)
Call or text is best 7328298332
