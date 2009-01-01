Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb iso - yamaha vxr waterbox #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 466 Wtb iso - yamaha vxr waterbox Working on a 1993 WR3 650 with major exhaust leak coming from waterbox.



do you even need to run one?



shipping will be to 17055



** I'm looking for a WR3 water box not VXR as in the title ** Last edited by mgoheen; Today at 01:32 PM . Reason: incorrect ski model listed #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,598 Re: Wtb iso - yamaha vxr waterbox I have a good one here that's had the baffles pulled out. A little louder than stock but not too bad. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

