Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Just bought a ts 650 got some questions #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 597 Just bought a ts 650 got some questions So I bought a nice ts 650 for the wife.



Is there supposed to be a storage box in the front of the ski. On top of the fire extinguisher? Like the ss and ss xi had of the same year. If so mines missing



Also I rode it to I know these things are slow but this was imbarassing lol

Almost seemed like it had cavitation at a certain speed it would just stop accelerating and there was like a rattle noise coming from the pump. Do they have issues keeping water supply going to the pump at higher speeds? Seems very flat under the ski I was wondering if maybe water was just skipping past the intake grate and starving the pump?



Last time I rode a ts650 I was probably 8 years old. So I don't remember what was normal for these



Any help greatly appreciated thanks in advance #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location California Posts 26 Re: Just bought a ts 650 got some questions No storage box in the front. They are slow with the 650 but pump shouldn’t have issue flowing water at higher speeds. I put a 750 in my buddies ts and the 650 pump has no problem going 45mph for miles #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 597 Re: Just bought a ts 650 got some questions Hmmmm this thing was slow like if I had to guess I'd say the butt dyno was reading about 25 or 30mph. I didn't think the prop was junk its a bit dull on the leading edge but I didn't see anything alarming I have a 13-18 large hub prom sitting hear maybe ill give it a shot and see what changes



It almost acts like its running out of prop. Its a stock aluminum prop on a stock ski so I wouldn't think that was the issue

