Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 GTI Cluster #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 131 2015 GTI Cluster Used Info Cluster for a 2015 GTI. Someone put this in my 2011, GTS. Cluster works good and is bright. Has a slight amount of "aligatoring" on the lower center of the screen, that does not distort any info. Attached Images thumbnail_20200311_142110.jpg (249.0 KB, 0 views)

thumbnail_20200311_142110.jpg (249.0 KB, 0 views) thumbnail_20210604_175955.jpg (201.9 KB, 0 views)

thumbnail_20210604_175955.jpg (201.9 KB, 0 views) thumbnail_20210604_175957.jpg (199.6 KB, 0 views)

thumbnail_20210604_175957.jpg (199.6 KB, 0 views) thumbnail_20200311_142100.jpg (191.7 KB, 0 views)

thumbnail_20200311_142100.jpg (191.7 KB, 0 views) thumbnail_20210714_143859.jpg (178.7 KB, 0 views)

thumbnail_20210714_143859.jpg (178.7 KB, 0 views) thumbnail_20210714_143936.jpg (246.6 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules