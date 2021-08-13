Hydro-Turf Best of West Presented by Hot Products Aug. 14 & 15 Launch Pointe Lake Els
The Hydro-Turf "Best of the West Series"
Presented by
Hot Products
Rounds 3 & 4
The Lake Elsinore Season Finals
August 14 & 15, 2021
Presented by:
Jettrim, Impros
Jettribe, Blowsion, Works H20,Bomber Eyewear,
Kawasaki, Oakley, JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts T.C. Freeride, Pro Watercraft, Jet World Powersports, Ultimate Watercraft, West Coast Watercraft Club & Pro-Rider Magazine
THE LAUNCH POINTE
32040 Riverside Drive, Elsinore, 92530
Racers, the pre-registration deadline is Monday, August 2nd. Don't pay late fee's, please pre-register as soon as possible!! If you've already pre-registered please disregard!
In order to qualify for the World Finals, you must sign up and race both days of this event. This might be your only chance to qualify for the 2021 IJSBA World Finals.
There are 2 ways to pre-register for this race:
RPM Racing offers a multi class discount for the Best of the West Series events.
1.) Official Entry form (attached below in PDF):
a.) scan and email it back to dawn.rpmracing@gmail.com or fax 619.376.2024
b.) Mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, August 2nd,), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES C/O Dawn Carey - 8638 Rumson Drive, Santee, CA 92071
Reminder, payment is NOT required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form. - Only one form is needed for multiple classes/days.
2.) Pre-register with our new online registration via iraceready.com. You MUST register for each day separately.
Note: Pre-Registration discount ends MONDAY August 2nd!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to Monday, August 2nd if paying on-site!!
This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).
Host Hotel: The Best Western Plus Lake Elsinore- 31781 Casino Drive, Lake Elsinore, 92530 (951) 674-3131 https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/bo...ode.05673.html
They aren't offering a "racer rate" however if you have AAA or AARP you can use when booking to receive a discount. 1st come, 1st served. Problems, ask for Avi.
CAMPING: Self Contained Camping is available on-site in the pit area, pay at Registration, $40/night, no reservation needed, paid upon arrival. NO MOTORHOMES ON WATER SIDE OF PITS. Motorhomes can park in a row behind the water side of pit area. 1st come, 1st serve. Motorhomes DO NOT displace pit stalls.
Full hook ups- Launch Pointe has been completely renovated and the park is phenomenal!! There are now full hook ups at Launch Pointe please call (951) 471-1212 for reservations. Space is limited.
Tow Vehicles: All Tow Vehicles with Trailer $20/day at Registration.
Non Tow Vehicles: All other vehicles (no trailer) $10/day at entrance to pits.
Lake Elsinore Use Fee/Launch fee's: $10 launch fee for 3 days (normally $10/day) and $10/day City of Lake Elsinore use fee. Max $40 for both City of Lake Elsinore and launch fee's. Paid upon arrival at gate to La Laguna.
Note: All participants must have a current fire extinguisher and tarp/drip tray to put under your ski/runabout. This will be checked as part of your safety inspection on Friday or Saturday morning.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday August 13, 2021
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Racer Check-in, Registration at Hot Products Tent in pit area
Saturday August 14, 2021 - Schedule of Events - Round 3
6:45 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Rider Check In/Late Registration (Hot Products Tent, Pit area)
8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)
8:45 am - 9:30 am Closed Course Practice
9:30 am - 1:00 pm Closed Course Moto 1
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Freestyle Competition
1:30 pm – 4:00 pm Closed Course Moto 2
Sunday August 15, 2021 - Schedule of Events - Round 4
7:30 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Late Rider Check In/Registration- (Hot Products Tent/Pit Area)
8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)
8:30 am - 8:45 am Closed Course Practice
8:45 am - 2:00 pm Closed Course Moto 1 & 2
2:30 pm – 3:00 pm Freestyle competition
3:00 pm - Awards Ceremony
Important Info for all Participants: Please read!!
PITS: The pits will be open on Friday morning at 8:00 am. All Motorhomes will park in the designated area behind water. Dry camping only, 1st come, 1st serve. No reservation needed, $40/night dry camping to be paid at registration upon arrival. Launch fee and City fee (paid at gate upon arrival. Everyone will need a parking pass and credentials to come through the gate once you have gone through registration on race days (Sat. & Sun).
Race Notes:
All race pits take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!
Beach Area: Motorized vehicles are allowed on the beach. Motorized launch (Utv's/quads/etc.) or hand carting. Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach. Extra pit vehicles will be asked to park behind the pit's. At Launch Pointe main gate, with payment of fee's, each entry and or boat will receive ONE (1) pit pass for their vehicle. All vehicles must display the proper parking pass.
Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. All racers must have a tarp and or drip tray under their craft on the beach area in the pits and 1 currently certified fire extinguisher. Please make sure your fire extinguisher is current!! If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at La Laguna/City of Lake Elsinore discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them). Fueling will take place in designated areas 100' from shore.
Prize Money: Pro Classes with 6 or more riders at a minimum there will be 50% payback.
Note: Entry fee is $100/day/class with less than 6 riders, more than 6 riders $150/class/day.
Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at Noon until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.