I have a 1997 GTX that i acquired and am going through things on it to get it running. I've had the head off for a bit and inspected the outer water area to find it full of what looks like crystalized rv antifreeze. I rigged up a vacuum with a small hose to try and vac it out but am unsuccessful. I am hesitant to just put it back together with the thought that it will just eventually flush itself out. What are the implications of removing the jugs other than replacing the base gasket? I have had small motors apart before but nothing liquid cooled. I understand to be careful that the pistons don't drop against anything and to keep debris out of crankcase.
Anything else I am overlooking?