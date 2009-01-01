|
|
ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe
Have a customer with a thumb nail sized chip out of the pump shoe right where it Meets the pump, customer can’t believe how bad this is killing performance and Swears it’s gotta be a carb issue…
on any note I’m looking for a replacement pump shoe…
Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe
I have one from a 95 SXi. Are they different?
Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe
Are you talking about the aluminum intake guide in front of pump?
Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe
This thing except one without the long ears/ points…
71D43BD2-B851-4737-8FFC-7BC134A7F4AC.jpeg
Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe
Pro Watercraft Racing makes a replacement. Or you can tape off the chip area and fill the backside area with epoxy to 'rebuild" it. Impossible to find a used one that isn't also already brittle.
