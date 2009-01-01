Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 461 ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe Have a customer with a thumb nail sized chip out of the pump shoe right where it Meets the pump, customer can’t believe how bad this is killing performance and Swears it’s gotta be a carb issue…





on any note I’m looking for a replacement pump shoe… Last edited by mgoheen; Yesterday at 09:40 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2021 Location Valley Springs CA Age 33 Posts 86 Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe I have one from a 95 SXi. Are they different? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 47 Posts 86 Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe Are you talking about the aluminum intake guide in front of pump? #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 461 Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe This thing except one without the long ears/ points…

71D43BD2-B851-4737-8FFC-7BC134A7F4AC.jpeg #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,595 Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe Pro Watercraft Racing makes a replacement. Or you can tape off the chip area and fill the backside area with epoxy to 'rebuild" it. Impossible to find a used one that isn't also already brittle. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules