  Yesterday, 09:40 PM #1
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    461

    ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe

    Have a customer with a thumb nail sized chip out of the pump shoe right where it Meets the pump, customer can’t believe how bad this is killing performance and Swears it’s gotta be a carb issue…


    on any note I’m looking for a replacement pump shoe…
    Last edited by mgoheen; Yesterday at 09:40 PM.
  Yesterday, 09:47 PM #2
    Deltasjrider
    Deltasjrider is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Valley Springs CA
    Age
    33
    Posts
    86

    Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe

    I have one from a 95 SXi. Are they different?
  Yesterday, 10:31 PM #3
    johnvx110
    johnvx110 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    Northcentral PA
    Age
    47
    Posts
    86

    Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe

    Are you talking about the aluminum intake guide in front of pump?
  Yesterday, 10:49 PM #4
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    461

    Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe

    This thing except one without the long ears/ points…
    71D43BD2-B851-4737-8FFC-7BC134A7F4AC.jpeg
  Yesterday, 11:01 PM #5
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,595

    Re: ISO kawi 1995 sts pump shoe

    Pro Watercraft Racing makes a replacement. Or you can tape off the chip area and fill the backside area with epoxy to 'rebuild" it. Impossible to find a used one that isn't also already brittle.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
