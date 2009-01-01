|
PWCToday Newbie
Hours on the Water: FX Cruiser HO vs. SVHO
Howdy fellas,
While I still have to some to change my pre-order...can anyone speak to how many hours one can typically ride on the water before needing to refuel between the HO and SVHO, assuming you aren't WOT the whole time, say cruising around 30-40mph? The cost of gas isn't the concern, it's how much more gas the SVHO will sip. The SVHO seems to burn around 50% more gas at any given speed compared to the HO. While I'm a guy who can appreciate an engine-powered toy having the acceleration of a rocket, I'd rather be able to spend the day on the water and not worry about refueling.
Any insight is greatly appreciated
