 300SX PJS Pipe
Thread: 300SX PJS Pipe

    300SX PJS Pipe

    I need some help with this 300SX PJS pipe I just picked up. The cooling lines are setup different than the oem pipe and I cant wrap my head around it. So far I think I have:
    • Barb 1 connects to incoming water line from bulkhead
    • Barb 2 and Barb 3 were connected with a hose when I received it. I assume its correct?
    • Barb 4 connects to Barb 5 with a T in the middle. I assume this line off of the T goes to the stinger at the very end of the pipe?


    if all of this is correct, where does the original pisser line connect and where does the Barb from the cylinder head connect?

    Thank you in advance!
