Thread: 300SX PJS Pipe

|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
300SX PJS Pipe
I need some help with this 300SX PJS pipe I just picked up. The cooling lines are setup different than the oem pipe and I cant wrap my head around it. So far I think I have:
- Barb 1 connects to incoming water line from bulkhead
- Barb 2 and Barb 3 were connected with a hose when I received it. I assume its correct?
- Barb 4 connects to Barb 5 with a T in the middle. I assume this line off of the T goes to the stinger at the very end of the pipe?
if all of this is correct, where does the original pisser line connect and where does the Barb from the cylinder head connect?
Thank you in advance!
Last edited by cdillar; Today at 06:02 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules