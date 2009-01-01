|
|
-
Slow Cranking 750SX brain buster
Working on a friends 750sx that wont crank more then one revolution. Thus far I have replaced the relay, which was bad and wouldnt even engage the starter at first, tested all the battery and ground cables, replaced the starter, added an auxiliary ground, replaced the cables for the heck of it, swapped a known good ebox, check the stator ground, checked the bendix, checked the flywheel key way and ring gear and checked the piston travel with a a dial indicator. Nothing is indicating a problem. I can turn the motor over by hand with or without plugs, so even if the crank was out of phase or a rod was bent, its not bad enough to keep the starter from spinning the required speeds to start. It does spin much faster with plugs out BUT even with plugs out its not nearly as fast as I should be. I have tried 2 new batteries as well. Im at a loss!!! Any input?
Forum Rules