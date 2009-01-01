Working on a friends 750sx that wont crank more then one revolution. Thus far I have replaced the relay, which was bad and wouldnt even engage the starter at first, tested all the battery and ground cables, replaced the starter, added an auxiliary ground, replaced the cables for the heck of it, swapped a known good ebox, check the stator ground, checked the bendix, checked the flywheel key way and ring gear and checked the piston travel with a a dial indicator. Nothing is indicating a problem. I can turn the motor over by hand with or without plugs, so even if the crank was out of phase or a rod was bent, its not bad enough to keep the starter from spinning the required speeds to start. It does spin much faster with plugs out BUT even with plugs out its not nearly as fast as I should be. I have tried 2 new batteries as well. Im at a loss!!! Any input?