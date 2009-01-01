 76mm pistons, stock head gasket? 1990 JS550
  Today, 02:12 AM
    Sam.p
    Sam.p is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Mammoth lakes
    Age
    37
    Posts
    2

    76mm pistons, stock head gasket? 1990 JS550

    Hey yall, just got my 76mm top end installed with stock head gasket. Looks good, feels good when turning, havent fired motor yet. I am wondering if it will work without blowing out the gasket rings?? I have a copper gasket on standby, but I already have a milled head. I am concerned about bumping up compression too much. Both holes are 140psi after rebuild. My garage is at 8200 ft., we usually ride at a lake around 7000 ft. Any help or feedback would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
  Today, 04:03 AM
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,826
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 76mm pistons, stock head gasket? 1990 JS550

    Did you deck the cylinder?
    Did the pistons fit inside the gasket?


    Just curious, are you running a pipe, what impeller are you using
    and is the nozzle bored?

    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


