Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Yamaha WaveRunner (WRA700T) Trouble starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Clark Fork, ID Posts 13 95 Yamaha WaveRunner (WRA700T) Trouble starting Hi,

I have '95 Yamaha Waverider (WRA700T), 2-stroke. I am having difficulty getting it started It cranks fine, but if you don't get it on the first try, it will crank and crank. It has fresh, non ethanol gasoline in it. It was stored with non-ethanol and SeaFoam.



Recently replaced the choke cable from SBT. I made sure it opened and closed as expected. It started last night on the trailer, dropped her in the lake and ran like banshee! TOday it would not start unless I used starter fluid. After up it started, it ran like a champ.



ALways been very good, reliable machine. A bit perplexed why having such difficulty.



