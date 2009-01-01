Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 76mm pistons, stock head gasket? 1990 js500 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Mammoth lakes Age 37 Posts 1 76mm pistons, stock head gasket? 1990 js500 Hey yall, just got my 76mm top end installed with stock head gasket. Looks good, feels good when turning, havent fired motor yet. I am wondering if it will work without blowing out the gasket rings?? I have a copper gasket on standby, but I already have a milled head. I am concerned about bumping up compression too much. Both holes are 140psi after rebuild. My garage is at 8200 ft., we usually ride at a lake around 7000 ft. Any help or feedback would be greatly appreciated. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules