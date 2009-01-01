|
|
-
76mm pistons, stock head gasket? 1990 js500
Hey yall, just got my 76mm top end installed with stock head gasket. Looks good, feels good when turning, havent fired motor yet. I am wondering if it will work without blowing out the gasket rings?? I have a copper gasket on standby, but I already have a milled head. I am concerned about bumping up compression too much. Both holes are 140psi after rebuild. My garage is at 8200 ft., we usually ride at a lake around 7000 ft. Any help or feedback would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
