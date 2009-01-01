Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 GTX oil in water cavity and cavity clogged #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Westfeild, IN Posts 7 1997 GTX oil in water cavity and cavity clogged I acquired a 1997 GTX with a locked motor. Kinda a barn find that last ran in 2007. I was originally told it died on the water and wouldn't restart and it was put in the barn and forgotten. There was a blown 5 amp fuse that could have been related. It was 100% complete. I found the motor to be completely full of oil. another forum thought maybe it leaked past the crank seals in the lower cavity from sitting and will likely always do that unless a rebuild is done but isn't necessarily a deal breaker for it to run. I am slowly going through everything and flushing and filling as i go. The list so far is all new fuel lines, completely new filter, new selector, carbs cleaned and rebuilt, oil lines cleaned/replaced, oil tank cleaned, oil pump cleaned and tested, compression test 150 and 160 psi. Both front and rear electrical boxes are clean and dry. All electrical functions seem to be functioning properly. Dash only shows 194hrs. I am currently working on the cooling system which looks like it may have a problem. There was injection oil within the water jacket on the lower side and the cavities going down into the lower portion are completely clogged with pink and white crystalline material that looks like its related to rv antifreeze that dried out but its packed in there pretty good. Looking for an opinion on how to approach that. I can poke it with a screw driver and loosen it up and vacuum it a bit with a small hose but don't think i can get it all. Is it possible, once i get it running i can flush on a hose and it will work its way out of there or Is there any concern with removing the jugs to get better access? Its a 787 motor and im not really sure if the water channels through the lower end somewhere or if it just fills that area with water but doesn't cycle through anywhere. Other than having to buy a new base gasket and making sure nothing falls into the crankcase is there something else I'm not thinking about when it comes to pulling the top end? I don't want to do something detrimental. another curiosity is one of the RAVE valves was grenaded. Im not sure how this could happen since it does not enter the cylinder. Oddly enough though it was run that way as the broken valve is covered in oil and carbon. Not sure where the pieces went though. Out the exhaust perhaps?



Thanks for your input! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules