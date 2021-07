Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Factory Pipe Issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Boone Lake, TN Age 36 Posts 72 550 Factory Pipe Issues I have a Factory Performance pipe in a js550 that keeps coming uncoupled. I canít figure out why and if I am getting it back together properly when it does. Are there any tricks I am missing? The head pipe and secondary pipe donít seem to be mating up properly under the rubber coupler?





