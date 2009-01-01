 1992 Waverunner 3 help needed.....I'm stumped
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:28 PM #1
    Henrykjr
    Henrykjr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Orlando
    Posts
    10

    1992 Waverunner 3 help needed.....I'm stumped

    Ok so I am guilty of the sins of boating......I let my boat sit for 8 months and now have a ghost in the machine that I cannot figure out. When I parked the boat it ran 100% normal for 2+ years. BTW this is a Boston Whaler Rage with a WR650 jet in it.

    So....here is the problem......boat runs fine for 30-minutes to an hour and then looses power.......engine still runs but I need to pull way back on the throttle. The power loss is inconsistent by time interval and sometimes when I throttle back and apply throttle again it comes back to life. Again no issues whatsover before it was parked.

    Long story short here is what I have done because everybody tells me it's on the fuel side of things.

    Gas is is fresh and ethanol free
    Carb has been rebuilt....when I rebuilt the carb the filter int he fuel body had a little bit of dirt in it.
    Replaced the big fuel filter
    Replaced all the fuel lines
    Replaced and check plugs for proper gap
    Compression with throttle closed 130 on both cylinders.
    Pumped fuel out of the fuel system to check for debris...there was none.
    Ran the boat the center console open.....no difference....and no exhaust leaks I can find
    Today I ran the boat at wide open throttle for about 30 minutes and it ran just fine then gradually the power loss came in......I was able to run the boat at 1/2 throttle with no power loss for another 30 minutes.....then the power loss became more pronounced.....the motor would not idle without shutting off.
    If I let the boat cool down and it will run normally again for a short period of time.


    So now I'm thinking this may be on the ignition side of things......I'm not a ski mechanic but do have auto experience.....the symptom is like a coil going bad than cannot deliver proper spark......before I go buy a new CDI and coil......I'd like to hear some of the members thoughts?

    Remember the boat ran just fine 8 months ago.....the things I have changed and done have has no effect on the symptom.

    Thoughts?
    HK
    Last edited by Henrykjr; Yesterday at 10:33 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:30 AM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,822
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 1992 Waverunner 3 help needed.....I'm stumped

    Your carb? a 44mm sbn?

    Normally when a coil is failing, it is back to normal after
    it had time to cool down with the engine off.

    But just in cases the spark is a little weak or the plug wire
    insulation is stretching. Try this spark test.

    After the spark test, remove the plug caps and trim 1/4"
    of the insulation. Is the spark plug wire exposed? If not
    trim the insulation until you can see the wire flush to the
    insulation.

    If it is, tug on the copper wire with a pair of pliers. If a
    strand pulls out, the copper high tension lead has broken
    in-between the coil and spark plug.

    Use non-resistor plugs while doing the test. It is easier
    to see the spark.


    Bill M.

    If it passes the spark test, will you please answer these questions.

    Did you find anything wrong inside the carb?

    Did you use an oem Mikuni kit?
    Did you replace the needle and seat with oem Mikuni needle & seat.

    If no needle & seat, did you replace the needle & seat o-ring? could
    lead to plug fouling problems if the o-ring is leaking.

    Does it have a fuel primer

    Does it require a high idle to keep from stalling?

    Carb screw settings?
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 