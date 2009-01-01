Ok so I am guilty of the sins of boating......I let my boat sit for 8 months and now have a ghost in the machine that I cannot figure out. When I parked the boat it ran 100% normal for 2+ years. BTW this is a Boston Whaler Rage with a WR650 jet in it.
So....here is the problem......boat runs fine for 30-minutes to an hour and then looses power.......engine still runs but I need to pull way back on the throttle. The power loss is inconsistent by time interval and sometimes when I throttle back and apply throttle again it comes back to life. Again no issues whatsover before it was parked.
Long story short here is what I have done because everybody tells me it's on the fuel side of things.
Gas is is fresh and ethanol free
Carb has been rebuilt....when I rebuilt the carb the filter int he fuel body had a little bit of dirt in it.
Replaced the big fuel filter
Replaced all the fuel lines
Replaced and check plugs for proper gap
Compression with throttle closed 130 on both cylinders.
Pumped fuel out of the fuel system to check for debris...there was none.
Ran the boat the center console open.....no difference....and no exhaust leaks I can find
Today I ran the boat at wide open throttle for about 30 minutes and it ran just fine then gradually the power loss came in......I was able to run the boat at 1/2 throttle with no power loss for another 30 minutes.....then the power loss became more pronounced.....the motor would not idle without shutting off.
If I let the boat cool down and it will run normally again for a short period of time.
So now I'm thinking this may be on the ignition side of things......I'm not a ski mechanic but do have auto experience.....the symptom is like a coil going bad than cannot deliver proper spark......before I go buy a new CDI and coil......I'd like to hear some of the members thoughts?
Remember the boat ran just fine 8 months ago.....the things I have changed and done have has no effect on the symptom.