Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Kansas Posts 21 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV (non power valve).

I recently rebuilt these carbs, it was working fine and then this started all of a sudden. Take a listen to the video. Be curious to know what you all may think.



https://youtu.be/ooJW3UIB7sY #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Kansas Posts 21 Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev Does it sound like it is missing? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,585 Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev This started happening how many hours after the carb rebuild? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Kansas Posts 21 Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by This started happening how many hours after the carb rebuild? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,585 Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev OK, something maybe didn't go right with the rebuild.....possibly a round check disc popped out? If you're sure all 3 cylinders are getting spark then pull carbs for an inspection. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) ihammond Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules