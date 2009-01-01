 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 07:56 PM #1
    ihammond
    ihammond is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Posts
    21

    2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev

    2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV (non power valve).
    I recently rebuilt these carbs, it was working fine and then this started all of a sudden. Take a listen to the video. Be curious to know what you all may think.

    https://youtu.be/ooJW3UIB7sY
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:57 PM #2
    ihammond
    ihammond is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Posts
    21

    Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev

    Does it sound like it is missing?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:01 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,585

    Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev

    This started happening how many hours after the carb rebuild?
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:41 PM #4
    ihammond
    ihammond is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Posts
    21

    Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    This started happening how many hours after the carb rebuild?
    perhaps 1 or 2 hours.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:58 PM #5
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,585

    Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev

    OK, something maybe didn't go right with the rebuild.....possibly a round check disc popped out? If you're sure all 3 cylinders are getting spark then pull carbs for an inspection.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. ihammond

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 