|
|
-
2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev
2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV (non power valve).
I recently rebuilt these carbs, it was working fine and then this started all of a sudden. Take a listen to the video. Be curious to know what you all may think.
https://youtu.be/ooJW3UIB7sY
-
Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev
Does it sound like it is missing?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev
This started happening how many hours after the carb rebuild?
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev
perhaps 1 or 2 hours.
Originally Posted by Myself
This started happening how many hours after the carb rebuild?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV won't rev
OK, something maybe didn't go right with the rebuild.....possibly a round check disc popped out? If you're sure all 3 cylinders are getting spark then pull carbs for an inspection.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)
- ihammond
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules