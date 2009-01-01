|
|
-
04 xlt1200 bogs
New pistons, bored .5mm
Accel pump delete
110 pilots
115 mains
Dull pop off spring
45 psi pop off
Chokes removed
1 turn lows and 1 1/2 highs
Aftermarket f/a's
Starts good. Runs 57 mph.
Nasty loud bog with hard holeshot.
Had this issue before i redid the carbs. Runs much stronger and sounds better, faster, everything is great but why is my holeshot so blasted lousy?!
I dont know if im fighting a fuel issue or fighting a overkill of water in the exhaust or a power valve issue. If you run it real hard for a while then slow and stop and dont let it idle for any longer then a few seconds itll take off better but not great. Help please!
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules