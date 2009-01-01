Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 xlt1200 bogs #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Eastern SD Age 45 Posts 175 04 xlt1200 bogs New pistons, bored .5mm

Accel pump delete

110 pilots

115 mains

Dull pop off spring

45 psi pop off

Chokes removed

1 turn lows and 1 1/2 highs

Aftermarket f/a's

Starts good. Runs 57 mph.

Nasty loud bog with hard holeshot.

Had this issue before i redid the carbs. Runs much stronger and sounds better, faster, everything is great but why is my holeshot so blasted lousy?!

I dont know if im fighting a fuel issue or fighting a overkill of water in the exhaust or a power valve issue. If you run it real hard for a while then slow and stop and dont let it idle for any longer then a few seconds itll take off better but not great. Help please!





