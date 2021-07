Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 13031-3742 and 13031-3741 crank and crank cases DIFFERENCES #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2021 Location Dorset Age 56 Posts 3 Kawasaki 13031-3742 and 13031-3741 crank and crank cases DIFFERENCES 13031-3742 and 13031-3741 cranks whats the differences

Crank cases 14001-3746 250x and 14001-3747 whats the differences .



im trying to build a 250x ultra and looking for crank and crankcases . any advice will be appreciated



Regards

Andy Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules