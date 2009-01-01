 Factory limited pipe 750sx
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:23 PM #1
    resmondo
    resmondo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie resmondo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    perdido key, fl
    Age
    29
    Posts
    9

    Factory limited pipe 750sx

    Factory pipe. All tuning screws turn. Bracket broke, welded it back and it broke above the weld. I am parting out ski and getting rid of it. Make reasonable offer on it. I accept PayPal
    Attached Images Attached Images
    93 750sx
    98 sxi pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 