Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory 650 Chamber and head pipe #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 39 Posts 186 Factory 650 Chamber and head pipe Had this chamber kicking around and bought the head pipe from another member for $400. Its a 650 head pipe that has been ported. Two screws are out. Third i havent messed with. I know everyone is going to cringe at the price. But i paid $500 for the chamber which is in great shape. 650 stock coupler not included and no manifold available. $900 firm plus shipping. Paypal fees or send as a gift. I dont rip off anyone and been on here a long time. Mike



BF313824-FD83-4F68-8741-66AA69E2542A.jpeg51DDE156-84CF-47D6-BE72-AAA64073FB97.jpegAD9BEE08-8584-496C-9DC2-07D4789617BA.jpeg 93 X2 with 750 SP / worx ported #22 cylinder 190psi green stock head

SXR I40s

03 Sxr cdi

Sbt welded crank

boysen dual stage reeds

skat 7 with 1 spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone

Worx toploader / Pro carbon ride plate

Factory SXR800 wet pipe

2 TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses

