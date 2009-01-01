Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX 1100 DI Problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2021 Location Michigan Posts 1 STX 1100 DI Problems Hello, about two months ago I purchased a used 1100 DI. The ski ran great the first time I took it out. Drove about 30 miles straight. I took it out again and the ski wont get above 6000 rpms and after about 2/3 throttle it seems to loose power. But the ski ran fine besides that so I was just running it and wouldnt go above 2/3 throttle. Then this past weekend I had it up north and ran it basically all day. The ski ran great but I was getting weird electrical issues. The dash was going crazy and would freeze the speedometer. I made sure the battery connections where fine and kept running the ski. Then the next day I was getting a battery error light on the dash and I would get a check engine warning when the ski was off but it would go away once the ski was running. Later on after running the ski I turned it off and went to turn it back on but the battery was dead. The battery looked old and had some damage to the terminal so I bought a new one and installed it. The battery warning light is gone but the engine warning light is still there as well the Speedometer goes crazy. Anyone have any ideas what my problem could be. I can take videos of the problems if that helps.

