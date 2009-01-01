 Part Out: Complete 95 SXi
  1. Today, 05:42 PM #1
    Deltasjrider
    Part Out: Complete 95 SXi

    Parting out a complete 95 SXi. Crank is frozen from a bit of water. Top end is good with fresh rings and a hone. Ski ran great before the owner left it with some water in the bottom end. Has a near new Solas 9/15 impeller, Rapid intake grate and R&D ride plate. PM for part requests and pics.
  2. Today, 07:29 PM #2
    Kempski
    Re: Part Out: Complete 95 SXi

    Do you have the pump wedge/angle spacer??
  3. Today, 08:28 PM #3
    Deltasjrider
    Re: Part Out: Complete 95 SXi

    Ebox is cherry!

    3233320E-BCE7-40B6-978C-BE3EB803F3E9.jpeg
  4. Today, 08:57 PM #4
    Deltasjrider
    Re: Part Out: Complete 95 SXi

    Solas Prop
    31334481-834F-431E-95B0-D570F1CBC28C.jpeg
