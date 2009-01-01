|
|
-
Part Out: Complete 95 SXi
Parting out a complete 95 SXi. Crank is frozen from a bit of water. Top end is good with fresh rings and a hone. Ski ran great before the owner left it with some water in the bottom end. Has a near new Solas 9/15 impeller, Rapid intake grate and R&D ride plate. PM for part requests and pics.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Part Out: Complete 95 SXi
Do you have the pump wedge/angle spacer??
-
Re: Part Out: Complete 95 SXi
-
Re: Part Out: Complete 95 SXi
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules