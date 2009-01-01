Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Seadoo GTX won't turn over #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2021 Location Washington Age 53 Posts 1 1996 Seadoo GTX won't turn over Hello all. Recently purchased a couple of 1996 Seadoos for an excellent price and having an issue getting the GTX to turn-over. I place the DESS key on the post, hit the start button and all I get is a clicking sound from the relay in the forward electrical box and the gauges light up and red lights flash. I'm very mechanically inclined and have gone through the manual on this but its got me somewhat stumped. Any help would be appreciated. This is what I have done so far:



-installed a brand new, fully charged battery;

-installed new starter solenoid as the old one was reading open. prior to installation I jumped across the terminals of the old solenoid and the starter turns over so I know the starter works;

-checked all fuses, front & rear;

-battery cables & grounds are good and cleaned;

-DESS post checks good;

-starter button checks good;

-checked wiring connections and all are tight;



I have 2 DESS lanyards and I'm fairly certain one is not programmed to the MPEM as when I place it on the post I don't get the 2 beeps and hit the start button, it gives me 1 long beep. When I place the second one on the DESS post, I don't get any beeps at all. When I hit the start button, all I get is the relay clicking in the forward electrical box and the gauges flash red lights and show the fuel level, nothing else. When I move into Advanced Self-diagnostic mode, and place the second DESS key on the post and hit the start button, I get the same result as before I move into advanced mode.



Anyone have any ideas or items to check? I really appreciate any help in advance.



Thank you,



