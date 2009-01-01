 Stop/Kill switch js550
  Today, 04:49 PM
    HansDampf
    HansDampf is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2021
    Location
    Bavaria - Germany
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1

    Stop/Kill switch js550

    Hi together, I bought my Kawa js550 last year and planed to use it last week in Italy...but I could not manage to get the kill switch working 😔
    I found out the previous owner switched to a msd programmable ignition and replaced the ignition coil also. So the automatic cut off Modul in the ebox, which is connected to the oem Stop Switch (I replaced to the oe landyard one) at the handle bar, was not working anymore. He shut it off by switching off msd directly with a toggle switch. Does anybody now how I can get the kill switch working now? It is a normally open one and to cut off the msd I need a normally closed one if I m not mistaking? Or does somebody know how to wire the cut off module to the MSD? I have no idea how to wire this, see picture.
    Hope somebody can help me out,
    thanks a lot, Hans
