|
|
-
Can't find Fuel tap Assembly 750SX part 51023-3731 TAP-ASSY,FUEL
This is fuel pickup and selector wheel the mounts to tank, 1 piece. Mine is leaking from the body, not the O-ring. It doesn't look like this is manufactured any longer according to Kawasaki.
It appears the housing is 1 piece and not serviceable, anyone have advice?? There is one on ebay but it looks just as worn out with no guarantee it's not doing the same.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules