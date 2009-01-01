Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Can't find Fuel tap Assembly 750SX part 51023-3731 TAP-ASSY,FUEL #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Raleigh Posts 22 Can't find Fuel tap Assembly 750SX part 51023-3731 TAP-ASSY,FUEL This is fuel pickup and selector wheel the mounts to tank, 1 piece. Mine is leaking from the body, not the O-ring. It doesn't look like this is manufactured any longer according to Kawasaki.

It appears the housing is 1 piece and not serviceable, anyone have advice?? There is one on ebay but it looks just as worn out with no guarantee it's not doing the same.

