Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Westcoast 550 steering nozzle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location florida Age 57 Posts 75 Westcoast 550 steering nozzle Selling Westcoast complete steering nozzle setup. Does have some corrosion on it.

$350 shipped +PayPal fees or friend. Attached Images 534722BF-D628-4D01-BFE2-53A731447EB1.jpeg (3.47 MB, 5 views)

534722BF-D628-4D01-BFE2-53A731447EB1.jpeg (3.47 MB, 5 views) BC962C61-714B-4813-BD81-D1D2831AFF7A.jpeg (3.21 MB, 6 views) Last edited by jojorico; Today at 03:26 PM . Reason: Monitor please move to classified Thanks out to Chris Newmiller & Robin Haas

1994 550sx conversion hybrid 750 PJS reed motor build in process

1993 550sx PJS 550 t3 reed motor build in process #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location florida Age 57 Posts 75 Re: Westcoast 550 steering nozzle Monitor please move to Classified section Thanks out to Chris Newmiller & Robin Haas

1994 550sx conversion hybrid 750 PJS reed motor build in process

1993 550sx PJS 550 t3 reed motor build in process Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules