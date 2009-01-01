 3 jet mate engines
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:32 AM #1
    masta blasta
    masta blasta is offline
    Frequent Poster masta blasta's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    central fl
    Posts
    240

    3 jet mate engines

    have 3 seized 650 jet mate engines,all complete with stators,some have e boxes and rust.$100-$400 pickup from central fl only
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:03 AM #2
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    Top Dog ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    41
    Posts
    1,344

    Re: 3 jet mate engines

    Do your research these jet mate stator bring good money I believe they differ from the other 650’s good luck
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 