|
|
-
Frequent Poster
3 jet mate engines
have 3 seized 650 jet mate engines,all complete with stators,some have e boxes and rust.$100-$400 pickup from central fl only
-
Top Dog
Re: 3 jet mate engines
Do your research these jet mate stator bring good money I believe they differ from the other 650’s good luck
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules