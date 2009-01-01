Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 3 jet mate engines #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2019 Location central fl Posts 240 3 jet mate engines have 3 seized 650 jet mate engines,all complete with stators,some have e boxes and rust.$100-$400 pickup from central fl only #2 Top Dog Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 41 Posts 1,344 Re: 3 jet mate engines Do your research these jet mate stator bring good money I believe they differ from the other 650’s good luck Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

