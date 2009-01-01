Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 650 and 88 550 in Massachusetts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Taxxachusettes Age 50 Posts 21 1991 650 and 88 550 in Massachusetts Hello All,

Here is what I have, 1991 650 SX and a 1988 JS 550, Both in "Running" condition.

I am only posting these on this site as I do not want a bunch of Facebook Tire Kickers telling me a 30 Year old machine doesn't look brand new!

Both Skis were used last summer, I winterized and stored them under a tarp. I say "Running" because I can start them both, but both need some work to be truly Water ready (Show me a stand up that doesn't)

650- Strong runner, needs a new Exhaust hose from the Pipe. Also could use some new tank straps- I use a Bungee, and needs New Battery Cables, Pos is rusted, will start, but need to clean it and wiggle constantly. Has Westcoast Pipe, Head, and Ride Plate. Has newer Turf- Pole needs to be done, Has bilge with Switch and Lanyard Start Stop.

550- Basically Stock- HAs aftermarket Handle Bars, Seals and Top end done in 2017, has @15 Tanks of gas through it since. has BN44 Carb, I can not get it dialed in correctly...Might be a bigger issue, but I did a rebuild last year, and since, I cant get it to idle, or run smooth. Newer Turf, Aftermarket Bars Lanyard Start Stop and auto Bilge.

Full Disclosure- Both have been Saltwater Machines for the Past 5 summers, flushed and WD 40 every Day. Both are current Registration in Mass ( Mass does not title boats under 14 ft)

My Boys are now in college, and while they LOVE to ride, they have never embraced the Maintenance Part, and to be honest, I am tired of being the chief mechanic!

I dont really care if I sell them, as it does give me a hobby for the winter, so I am not giving them away, with that said I would do-

650-$1500

550-$800

Package-$2000

PM if interested, Will NOT be Shipping....

