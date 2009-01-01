Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: diagnostic software update req'd error. Looking for kadiag version < 1.3 to try #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location KS Posts 1 diagnostic software update req'd error. Looking for kadiag version < 1.3 to try Hey all, I can't seem to get kadiag 1.3 or podiag 2.0 to talk to my 2001 ultra 130 DI EMM and it always throws an error saying that I need to update the diagnostic software despite version 1.3 being the newest one. I've tried two different computers as well: one with a real serial port and an XP virtual machine, and an old XP laptop with a USB-to-serial adapter but I get the same result with both.



The only one I managed to find on the forums is version 1.3 but maybe I haven't searched hard enough. Does anyone know where to get ahold of something like version 1.2? Or have an older version they can upload?



Any help would be greatly appreciated Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules