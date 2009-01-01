Hey all, I can't seem to get kadiag 1.3 or podiag 2.0 to talk to my 2001 ultra 130 DI EMM and it always throws an error saying that I need to update the diagnostic software despite version 1.3 being the newest one. I've tried two different computers as well: one with a real serial port and an XP virtual machine, and an old XP laptop with a USB-to-serial adapter but I get the same result with both.

The only one I managed to find on the forums is version 1.3 but maybe I haven't searched hard enough. Does anyone know where to get ahold of something like version 1.2? Or have an older version they can upload?

Any help would be greatly appreciated