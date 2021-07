Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 787 gray starter #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 247 WTB: 787 gray starter Anyone have a OEM 787 starter in decent condition?



Looking specifically for a 98/99 SPX or identical crossover.



Please PM or post PayPal address and price shipped to Oregon 97051



Thanks!

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules