Big Hub 140mm Water In Fitting - Dual Cooling

I purchased a big hub pump for my 787. It didn't come with the water in fitting tube. I tried to move over my small hub one but it was larger. Is the RFI smaller tube going to have enough cooling for the 787? Is it possible to tap the pumps for another cooling line? I was planning on running a kawi 1100 off a RFI pump but the small cooling tube is concerning. The kawi pump comes provisioned with a raised areas to add another cooling line.

