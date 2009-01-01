|
750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer
Hey everyone,
Heading out in a few days to purchase a 750SXI that comes with an older Karavan galvanized trailer. I hate buying things 2.5 hours away and hoping it gets back without any issues.....so I was thinking about towing it back in my enclosed trailer.
The only issue is that my enclosed trailer is a 6x10 and I'm almost positive it won't fit. I noticed that the tongue of the trailer that comes with the ski is secured by bolts. Has anyone tried removing one of these? I don't think it looks welded, but I really will have no way of telling until I get there.
Any idea on this one?
Re: 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer
well if the tires are questionable but you are buying it, show up with new tires to throw and and tow her home
Re: 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer
