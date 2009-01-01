Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2009 Location Albany, NY Age 39 Posts 19 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer Hey everyone,



Heading out in a few days to purchase a 750SXI that comes with an older Karavan galvanized trailer. I hate buying things 2.5 hours away and hoping it gets back without any issues.....so I was thinking about towing it back in my enclosed trailer.



The only issue is that my enclosed trailer is a 6x10 and I'm almost positive it won't fit. I noticed that the tongue of the trailer that comes with the ski is secured by bolts. Has anyone tried removing one of these? I don't think it looks welded, but I really will have no way of telling until I get there.



Any idea on this one?



Ski.PNG

ski1.PNG Last edited by mte2382; Today at 04:52 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 541 Re: 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer well if the tires are questionable but you are buying it, show up with new tires to throw and and tow her home



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 2,062 Re: 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer And a lil grease Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules