 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer
  Today, 04:50 PM #1
    mte2382
    mte2382 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Albany, NY
    Age
    39
    Posts
    19

    750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer

    Hey everyone,

    Heading out in a few days to purchase a 750SXI that comes with an older Karavan galvanized trailer. I hate buying things 2.5 hours away and hoping it gets back without any issues.....so I was thinking about towing it back in my enclosed trailer.

    The only issue is that my enclosed trailer is a 6x10 and I'm almost positive it won't fit. I noticed that the tongue of the trailer that comes with the ski is secured by bolts. Has anyone tried removing one of these? I don't think it looks welded, but I really will have no way of telling until I get there.

    Any idea on this one?

    Ski.PNG
    ski1.PNG
  Today, 05:03 PM #2
    scottw090
    scottw090 is offline
    I dream skis scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    541

    Re: 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer

    well if the tires are questionable but you are buying it, show up with new tires to throw and and tow her home
  Today, 05:49 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,062

    Re: 750sxi & Older Karavan Galvanized Trailer

    And a lil grease
