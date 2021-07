Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Am I Crazy? Or, are you crazy enough? #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 601 Am I Crazy? Or, are you crazy enough? Casually thinking about selling my 2021 Waverunner VX Deluxe with speakers option. $18,000. Check out my sig for fresh pix. Based in Las Vegas. Launching at Lake Mead is no longer an option this year because the water is so low.



My price is firm and ridiculous but if you NEED a new Waverunner now with less than 20 hours in great condition with trailer and want to come to Vegas to pick it up, then it is yours.







Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 08:37 AM . Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) fastcar396, vegasphotog Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules