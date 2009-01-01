 Am I Crazy? Or, are you crazy enough?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:35 AM #1
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is online now
    I dream skis vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    601

    Am I Crazy? Or, are you crazy enough?

    Casually thinking about selling my 2021 Waverunner VX Deluxe with speakers option. $18,000. Check out my sig for fresh pix. Based in Las Vegas. Launching at Lake Mead is no longer an option this year because the water is so low.

    My price is firm and ridiculous but if you NEED a new Waverunner now with less than 20 hours in great condition with trailer and want to come to Vegas to pick it up, then it is yours.
    Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 08:37 AM.
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. fastcar396,
  2. vegasphotog

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 