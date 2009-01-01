Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: remove pulse line barb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Gardnerville Age 31 Posts 41 remove pulse line barb In the midst of tearing down my X2 I noticed (or more likely caused) that the pulse barb started shearing. Are they just press fit in? Anyone ever replaced one?



They are press fit.

Press fit yes but a dab of epoxy works well

