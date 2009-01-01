 remove pulse line barb
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 09:44 PM #1
    cj3waker
    cj3waker is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Gardnerville
    Age
    31
    Posts
    41

    remove pulse line barb

    In the midst of tearing down my X2 I noticed (or more likely caused) that the pulse barb started shearing. Are they just press fit in? Anyone ever replaced one?

    Or should I just silicone it and call it a day?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:08 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    45
    Posts
    841

    Re: remove pulse line barb

    They are press fit.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:18 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    30,465

    Re: remove pulse line barb

    Press fit yes but a dab of epoxy works well
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 