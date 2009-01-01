|
Resident Guru
2xSeadoo GTX/GSX MPEM computers.
Two Sea doo MPEMs computers for sale with programmed DESS keys = $400 each shipped ground in US.
These MPEMs fit 1998 Seadoo GTX Limited and Seadoo GSX Limited jet skis.
These computers have been tested, and are in perfect working condition.
Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 for local pickup. Shipping available for additional cost.
PayPal, Venmo, or cash payment accepted.
Send PM with your phone number if you are interested in these items.
IMG_6404.jpg
IMG_6405.jpg
IMG_6407.jpg
