Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Do I have to replace this fuel assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2006 Location Tulsa, Oklahoma Age 44 Posts 3 Do I have to replace this fuel assembly So I pulled this beauty out of a 06 12f. The base metal is still solid. Appears the coating on the metal is what oxidized. If I cleaned it up and put new parts in it, would it rust again? Iím looking at $50 in parts and gamble on it lasting or spend $650 on a new turnkey assembly. I would really appreciate any advice before choosing a path. Thanks.

