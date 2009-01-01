Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Using bed liner to coat the underside of your hull????? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 583 Using bed liner to coat the underside of your hull????? I bought a junk ski from a guy the other day. And I couldn't hulp but notice on his other ski. The hull was a rough texture. When I ask him. About it he told me he used truck bed liner to paint it. He said it really helps the ski get up onto of the water faster. And was almost like how the dimples on a golf ball help it glide though the air further. Has any one else hurd of this? Does it work that way with resistance in water? This was the first time I saw this. He swore it was so much better. But if that were the case why would ski/boat manufacturers. Spend so much time and money for research and development on there hulls, and there smooth. If anyone has a opinion im curious to hear about it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules