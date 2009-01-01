|
|
-
Resident Guru
Waterboxes: Do they create noise or performance?
The waterbox is a rather controversial part, forming strong battlelines between those who love them and those who think they just create noise.
So which side are you on?
Here, we try to give you a little more information and let you decide…
Full article here...
Last edited by BU1LD; Today at 09:50 PM.
VintageJetSki.com
- JS 400 Original 1973, number 414
- JS 440 Stock
- PJS 550 - Fully blown race engine! Built by Ed Miller
- 2001 Seadoo XP Ltd
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Waterboxes: Do they create noise or performance?
Well, since I've been into engine powered toys since I was a kid, I'm in the camp that modifies things. I feel like putting a 'loud' aftermarket waterbox on a stock or lightly modded PWC in fact, IS.....only making noise. It reminds me of some young kid putting dual exhaust and 18" 'Cherry Bombs' on his 87 Mustang........it must be making huge horsepower now because it's louder!! But, if you actually ARE making much more horsepower than stock then the mufflers or WATERBOX become the 'bottleneck' so to speak. So.....if the application warrants a free flowing (loud) waterbox then LOUD it is!!!
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: Waterboxes: Do they create noise or performance?
from what ive read all the power of a exhaust comes from back pressure made by the exhaust chamber or pipe.... everything after that is negligible
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- CA550sx123
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules