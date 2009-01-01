 Waterboxes: Do they create noise or performance?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:43 PM #1
    BU1LD
    BU1LD is offline
    Resident Guru BU1LD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    On the water
    Posts
    1,063

    Waterboxes: Do they create noise or performance?

    The waterbox is a rather controversial part, forming strong battlelines between those who love them and those who think they just create noise.

    So which side are you on?


    Here, we try to give you a little more information and let you decide…

    Full article here...

    Larry - Super Trapp.jpg



    Last edited by BU1LD; Today at 09:50 PM.


    VintageJetSki.com
    • JS 400 Original 1973, number 414
    • JS 440 Stock
    • PJS 550 - Fully blown race engine! Built by Ed Miller
    • 2001 Seadoo XP Ltd
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:13 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,581

    Re: Waterboxes: Do they create noise or performance?

    Well, since I've been into engine powered toys since I was a kid, I'm in the camp that modifies things. I feel like putting a 'loud' aftermarket waterbox on a stock or lightly modded PWC in fact, IS.....only making noise. It reminds me of some young kid putting dual exhaust and 18" 'Cherry Bombs' on his 87 Mustang........it must be making huge horsepower now because it's louder!! But, if you actually ARE making much more horsepower than stock then the mufflers or WATERBOX become the 'bottleneck' so to speak. So.....if the application warrants a free flowing (loud) waterbox then LOUD it is!!!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:38 PM #3
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    34
    Posts
    177

    Re: Waterboxes: Do they create noise or performance?

    from what ive read all the power of a exhaust comes from back pressure made by the exhaust chamber or pipe.... everything after that is negligible
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. CA550sx123

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 